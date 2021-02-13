Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

LAKE stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

