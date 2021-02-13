Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $286.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day moving average is $267.28. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $199,450.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,931 shares of company stock worth $2,225,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,065,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 67.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.