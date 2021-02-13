Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of -572.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

