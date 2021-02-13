Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) to Sell

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,453.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

