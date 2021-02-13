Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Sell

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STRO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $931.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.11 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $155,760. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

