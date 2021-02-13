Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.