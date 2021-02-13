Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.86% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

