Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.