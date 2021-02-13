Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to “Buy”

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

