Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.98 ($105.86).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €99.86 ($117.48) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.07.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.