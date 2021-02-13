Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $215.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

ZG opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $208.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

