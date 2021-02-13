Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $167.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. However, year-over-year decline in sales across most of its operating segments and geographies was concerning. The company noted that continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the fourth quarter. The company expects this pressure to continue through the first quarter impacting all the three geographic regions. However, its core business remained strong. Margin pressure however, remains a cause of worry. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business might prove strategic. Overall, in the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.