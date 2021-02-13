Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after buying an additional 58,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

