Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 21,408 ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after buying an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADCT opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. Sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

