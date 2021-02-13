Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.12 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $147.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

