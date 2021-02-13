Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

