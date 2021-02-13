Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $755,000 Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLNY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

