Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.