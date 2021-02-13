Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,328 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

