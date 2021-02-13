Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

