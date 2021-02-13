Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 375 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 406.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.