Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Down 30.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares were down 30.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 22,014,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 8,446,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.