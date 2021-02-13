Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 368,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zynga by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,935 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.