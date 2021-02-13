Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

ZNGA stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 368,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zynga by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

