-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

KRP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,773. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $581.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

