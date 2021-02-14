$0.05 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 231,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $752.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

