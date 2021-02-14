-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NYSE INN opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

