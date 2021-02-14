$0.13 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 545,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.