-$0.14 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.27.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

