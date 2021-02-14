$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,236. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

