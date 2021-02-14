-$0.27 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 69,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,480 shares of company stock worth $180,286. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

