-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 4,944,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

