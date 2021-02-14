$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 300,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

