$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 300,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.