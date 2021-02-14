$0.70 EPS Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 542,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

