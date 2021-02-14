$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of ED traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.06. 1,595,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

