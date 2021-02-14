$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.73. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nautilus by 523.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nautilus by 963.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 1,163,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,867. The stock has a market cap of $882.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

