$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

HIBB stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 410,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,986. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

