$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report $1.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.55 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,574 shares of company stock worth $23,512,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,021,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.