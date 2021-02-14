$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.83. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $244.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,561,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.42 and a 200 day moving average of $216.24. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $245.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

