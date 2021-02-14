10,053 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Baidu makes up about 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $322.89.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

