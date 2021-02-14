1,026 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

