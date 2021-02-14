10,391 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TopBuild by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.