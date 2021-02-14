10,500 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of MVIS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -166.64 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.