10,900 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $7,070,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $126.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,831 shares of company stock worth $67,411,996 over the last quarter.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

