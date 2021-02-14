13,249 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of DISCA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

