$134.55 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $134.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.50 million and the highest is $135.60 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $501.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,120 shares of company stock worth $189,001 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 59,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

