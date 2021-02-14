$136.41 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post sales of $136.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.18 million and the lowest is $134.03 million. Endava posted sales of $110.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $575.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.88 million, with estimates ranging from $669.76 million to $688.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

DAVA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $87.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

