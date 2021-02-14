$154.83 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $154.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.80 million and the highest is $163.80 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $180.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $624.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $646.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $648.06 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $687.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

