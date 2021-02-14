$175.64 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report sales of $175.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.20 million and the lowest is $166.08 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $679.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $755.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.65 million, with estimates ranging from $629.52 million to $795.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

AIRC traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 973,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

