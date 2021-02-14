$179.47 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to post sales of $179.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.90 million and the highest is $183.80 million. Inphi posted sales of $139.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $806.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $830.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.91 million, with estimates ranging from $888.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $174.87 on Friday. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.22.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

